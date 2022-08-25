NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $248.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $285.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

NVDA opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.47.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.