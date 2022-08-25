NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

