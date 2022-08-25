Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading Up 0.6%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 19,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 25,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

