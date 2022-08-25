Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading Up 0.6%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 19,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 25,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
