NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.11

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 12031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $92,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

