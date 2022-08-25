Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.40.
Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.29. 397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Nova has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
