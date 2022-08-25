Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.29. 397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Nova has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

