NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$13.07. 148,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

