Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.53-15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.82 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $18.42. 974,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

