Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 141,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,877. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

