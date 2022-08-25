Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.7 %

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 298,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,877. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

