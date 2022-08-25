Nordstrom, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

