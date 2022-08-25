Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Major Shareholder Sells $39,150.00 in Stock

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of Nomura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $24,287.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of Nomura stock.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of Nomura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $1,753.60.

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 521,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,876. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nomura by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 613,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nomura by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

