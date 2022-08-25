Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Major Shareholder Sells $39,150.00 in Stock

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of Nomura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $24,287.85.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of Nomura stock.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of Nomura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $1,753.60.
Nomura Stock Performance
Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 521,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,876. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.