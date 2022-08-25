Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Major Shareholder Sells $39,150.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMRGet Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of Nomura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $24,287.85.
  • On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of Nomura stock.
  • On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of Nomura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $1,753.60.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 521,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,876. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nomura by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 613,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nomura by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.