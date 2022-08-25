Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Major Shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura Sells 15,000 Shares

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nomura alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of Nomura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $24,287.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of Nomura stock.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of Nomura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $1,753.60.

Nomura Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 521,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

About Nomura

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nomura by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 613,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.