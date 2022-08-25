Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Major Shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura Sells 15,000 Shares

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of Nomura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $24,287.85.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of Nomura stock.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of Nomura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $1,753.60.
Nomura Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 521,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.