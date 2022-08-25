NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading Up 23.1%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 883,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,360,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

