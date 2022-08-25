NitroEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $612,558.16 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One NitroEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NitroEX has a market capitalization of $612,558.16 and $31,801.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NitroEX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.

NitroEX Profile

NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.

NitroEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NitroEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NitroEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

