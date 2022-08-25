Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 25,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

