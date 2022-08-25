Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,296.01

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,296.01 ($15.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,110 ($13.41). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,145 ($13.84), with a volume of 11,846 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.01) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £409.58 million and a P/E ratio of -18.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,183.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,294.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

In related news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,149.25). In other Nichols news, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,149.25). Also, insider David Rattigan purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($15.37) per share, with a total value of £1,908 ($2,305.46).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

