NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Shares of NICE opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.59. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NICE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 48.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of NICE by 668.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

