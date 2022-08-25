NICE Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NICE in a report issued on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NICE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.88.

NICE Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.59. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

