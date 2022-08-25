NextDAO Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $626,085.85 and $216,197.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,663.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,416,656,756 coins and its circulating supply is 2,376,424,646 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.