New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

