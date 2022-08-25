Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.30. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 56,204 shares.

NCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$143.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.50.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

