Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.30. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 56,204 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NCU. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$143.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.