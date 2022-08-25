Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 229,702 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,496,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Shares of NML remained flat at $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,112. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0227 dividend. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

