Netvrk (NTVRK) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netvrk has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $528,155.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.
Netvrk Coin Profile
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Netvrk Coin Trading
