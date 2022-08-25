Netbox Coin Trading Up 191% This Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 191% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $38,676.28 and approximately $15.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003968 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00157336 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
NBX is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Buying and Selling Netbox Coin
