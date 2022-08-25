NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $72.82, but opened at $78.00. NetApp shares last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 27,265 shares traded.

The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

