NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.595-1.745 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.55.

NetApp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,716. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,605 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in NetApp by 142.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in NetApp by 2.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 64.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

