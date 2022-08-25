Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Up 8.1%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 26,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,432,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

The firm has a market cap of $569.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

In other Nerdy news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,105,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 57,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,889,345 shares in the company, valued at $11,512,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,056,465 shares of company stock valued at $20,657,821 and have sold 70,850 shares valued at $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

