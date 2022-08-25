NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NeoGenomics stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $16,915,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after buying an additional 991,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

