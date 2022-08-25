NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.30

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.30 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.53). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.42), with a volume of 294,541 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.35. The firm has a market cap of £629.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,766.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

