Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 3.1 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.