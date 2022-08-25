National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

