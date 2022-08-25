National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NRC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $884.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.63. National Research has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Research by 38.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Research by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

