National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

