National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors
In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More
