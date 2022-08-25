National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NYSE:NFG opened at $73.06 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

