National Bankshares Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.10.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN stock opened at C$14.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.64.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

