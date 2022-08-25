Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $958.65 million, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

