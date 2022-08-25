Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $958.65 million, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.
Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.