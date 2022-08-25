Nanosynth Group (LON:NNN) Trading Down 8.9%

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 2,512,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,359,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

Nanosynth Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nanosynth Group

In other news, insider Gareth Cave bought 833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($10,069.27).

About Nanosynth Group

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

