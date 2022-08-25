Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Henry Turcan Sells 334,557 Shares

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 334,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £157,241.79 ($189,997.33).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Henry Turcan sold 282,350 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £118,587 ($143,290.24).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,001,153 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £470,541.91 ($568,562.00).

On Monday, July 11th, Henry Turcan sold 5,000,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £1,700,000 ($2,054,132.43).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan purchased 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £4,790.16 ($5,788.01).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan acquired 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £17,390 ($21,012.57).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total value of £1,135,136.66 ($1,371,600.60).

Nanoco Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:NANO traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 42.45 ($0.51). 669,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,304. Nanoco Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.23 ($0.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £136.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

