Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Tops $15.07 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $15.07 million and $4,233.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,589.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00606023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00258310 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019998 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

