My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $2.53 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00766966 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016180 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
