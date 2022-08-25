MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Mark Tabak Sells 4,500,000 Shares of Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MultiPlan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MPLN opened at $3.73 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.06.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

