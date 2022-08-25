MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Mark Tabak Sells 4,500,000 Shares of Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLNGet Rating) Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MPLN opened at $3.73 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.06.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

