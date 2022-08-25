Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,006.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 106,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 92,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MLI opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

