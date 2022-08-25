MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €185.45 ($189.23) and last traded at €187.25 ($191.07). 75,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €191.20 ($195.10).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €193.00 ($196.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is €182.50 and its 200 day moving average is €190.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

