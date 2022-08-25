M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells $100,918.22 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MTB opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average of $172.28. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

