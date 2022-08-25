MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Major Shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura Sells 15,000 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $24,287.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of MSP Recovery stock.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $1,753.60.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

MSPR opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000.

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

