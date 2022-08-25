MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt Sells 184,231 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $6,766,804.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,256,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01.

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $5,822,392.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40.

MP Materials Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $37.16 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MP Materials by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MP Materials by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.