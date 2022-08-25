Moss Carbon Credit Price Tops $3.58 on Major Exchanges (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00016515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $200,018.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moss Carbon Credit

MCO2 is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

