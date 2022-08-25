Morgan Stanley Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $176.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $148.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

