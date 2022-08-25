Morgan Stanley Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.50 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 20,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,201. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

